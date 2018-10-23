Geingob backs Kenya’s UN Security Council bid

WINDHOEK- President Hage Geingob on Saturday declared Namibia’s backing for Kenya’s quest for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the year 2021- 2022.

This was revealed by Presidential Press Secretary Alfredo Hengari in a media statement on Sunday.

Kenya is positioning herself for a two-year non-permanent membership of the council in a bid to contribute in setting the agenda for global peace and stability.

Hengari said Geingob also assured Kenyatta about Namibia’s high level participation to the regional ocean economy to be hosted in Kenya in November 2018.

“As a member of the United Nations High Level Panel on the Ocean Economy under the Chair of the Prime Minister of Norway, President Geingob assured President Kenyatta about Namibia’s High Level participation to the regional ocean economy to be hosted in Kenya in November 2018,” Hengari said.

Emphasising the fight against climate change and the need for a sustainable blue economy, Hengari said Geingob informed Kenyatta that Namibia had a well-developed fisheries resources sector and more would be done to explore other dimensions of the ocean economy.

He said the Head of State also instructed the revival of Namibia’s flower export industry through Ongombo West and undertook a tour of Black Tulip Flower Farm, including the Karirana Estates Limited Limuru.

According to Hengari, Geingob thanked the government of Kenya and its people for the important role they played during Namibia’s liberation struggle, the transition to Namibia’s independence, and the period thereafter, particularly through the United Nations Transition Assistance Group (UNTAG).

He said ever since, cooperation between the two countries is extensive, covering through Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and agreements over a broad spectrum of areas, including agriculture, aviation, health and education.

Geingob on Sunday concluded the three-day state visit to that country, committing to strengthening ties in trade, agriculture tourism, youth matters, Information Communication Technology, political and diplomatic consultations.

President Geingob informed that Namibians had a lot to learn from Kenya in the area of ICT development, and collaboration in the sector will be sought and strengthened.

Geingob departed Kenya, Nairobi on Sunday to participate in the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

He is expected back in the country on Thursday.

2018-10-23 09:09:10 2 months ago