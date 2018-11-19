Geingob calls for leaner AU

WINDHOEK - Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairperson and Namibian President, Hage Geingob, is calling for a leaner, efficient and financially self-sufficient African Union (AU), able to deliver on the vision of prosperity and sustainable development for all its citizens.

Press Secretary and Presidential Advisor, Dr Alfredo Hengari, informs that the President participated in the Extraordinary Session of the African Union Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Saturday and yesterday. The Extraordinary Session considered reform proposals of the African Union in, among others, leadership structure of the African Union Commission, division of labour between member states, the AU Commission, Organs and Offices, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), regional mechanisms, and other continental organisations; mandate of the AU Development Agency (future transformed NEPAD); strengthening of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) and AU Peace Fund.

Emphasising consultation and the need for harmonisation of positions, the President convened a working dinner of SADC Heads of State and Government on the margins of the Extraordinary Session, on Friday. As SADC chair, he led discussions on common positions on the AU reforms, and other matters pertaining to the region, including the forthcoming elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On the AU Reform proposals, Geingob said the AU Institutional Reforms were “an ambitious undertaking, requiring political will and commitment in driving the continent to an integrated, people-centered, and prosperous Africa that is at peace with itself”. He pointed out that “collective participation is critical for the transformation of the continent”. Supporting a leaner AU Commission from 10 to an eight senior leadership team, President Geingob advised for respect of the AU Constitutive Act and the laid-down Rules of Procedure to ensure effective implementation.

“With progress being made on the issue of Division of labour between Member States, the Regional Economic Communities, the AU Commission and Organs, this is an opportune time for us to drive the process to bring about greater synergy of the national, regional and continental programs. This Division of Labour should lead us to greater integration and effectiveness in delivering on our development agendas towards meeting the economic, political and social needs of the continent,” said Geingob with respect to the division of labour.

The President expressed his heartfelt condolences to the governments and people of the Republic of Malawi, the United Republic of Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo for the barbaric killing on November 14 in Eastern DRC of seven UN peacekeepers, including 12 members of the DRC Defence Force.



President Geingob returned home on Saturday evening.



