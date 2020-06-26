Geingob consoles Kambazembi family

President Hage Geingob has offered his condolences to the family of Vehindira Uaripi Kambazembi following her passing on 18 June.

Vehindira is the wife of chief Sam Vezemburuka Kambazembi of the Kambazembi Traditional Authority. “I have learnt with sadness about the passing of your dear wife, Mrs Vehindira Uaripi Kambazembi on June 18, 2020. She was not only your wife, but she was also the daughter of my dear friend, the late Ombara Otjitambi Kuaima Riruako, a leader who has contributed greatly to the unity of the Namibian people,” he said in a statement.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Namibia, I extend deepest sympathies to you, your family, the mother of your wife, Mrs Nandesora Tjizoo, the family of your spouse and the entire Kambazembi Traditional Authority. During this difficult period of bereavement for the entire family and the Kambazembi Traditional Authority, may you find solace in the scripture of Psalm 34:18 – ‘The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, and saves those who are crushed in spirit’.” Vehindira will be laid to rest this weekend.



2020-06-26 10:29:39 | 3 days ago