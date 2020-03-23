Geingob launches commemorative banknote

On Namibia’s 30th independence anniversary, President Hage Geingob launched a new N$30 commemorative banknote, issued by the Bank of Namibia (BoN). The once-off print commemorative banknote is the first of its kind to be issued by BoN, with the sole purpose to celebrate Namibia’s 30th independence anniversary.

“I would like to encourage the public to familiarise itself with all the security features of this commemorative circulating banknote, embrace it as a national treasure and treat it with great care, respect and pride. Let this note serve as a constant reminder that as a nation, through unity, peace and stability, we have climbed many mountains together and we can climb many more challenging mountains in the future. May it be a source of inspiration to all Namibians to double efforts and work harder to make the Namibian house more prosperous and inclusive for the sake of the Namibian child and future generations,” said BoN Governor Iipumbu Shiimi during the launch, which was part of the festivities of Geingob’s presidential inauguration on Saturday.

The issuance of commemorative banknotes is a common practice among central banks all over the world to mark national events deemed significant to a country or a central bank. Since independence, BoN had issued commemorative coins, but this marks the first time the Bank issued a banknote.

In keeping with the established tradition of maintaining a unique currency that symbolises independence, national pride and national heritage, the front of the banknote captures the theme of ‘three decades of independence, smooth transition of power between the three presidents: Sam Nujoma, Hifikepunye Pohamba and Geingob, as well as peace, stability and progress’.

Further, the banknote depicts the Black Namibian Rhino, which is facing extinction as one of the world’s most endangered species. This is in support of the country’s campaign to end rhino-poaching and demonstrates Namibia’s commitment to natural resource management.

The commemorative banknotes will be available at any commercial banks branch countrywide, the BoN head office or its Oshakati branch.

2020-03-23 07:55:02 | 23 hours ago