Geingob mourns Tanzania fuel tanker victims

WINDHOEK - Outgoing Sadc chairperson Dr Hage Geingob on Saturday sent a message of condolence to families and the people of Tanzania following the tragedy in which dozens of people burned to death after a fuel tank truck burst into flames in Morogoro town, some 196 kilometres west of Dar es Salaam.

A damaged tanker truck exploded as people were trying to siphon fuel out of it on Saturday, killing at least 60 and injuring 70 others in one of the worst incidents of its kind in the East African country.

Tanzanian authorities have expressed fears that the number of deaths could rise as some of the victims were critically burnt.

In his message, Geingob assured his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli of his support and prayers as the country comes to terms with the unfortunate incident.

“On behalf of the Sadc Member States and indeed on my own behalf, we wish to express our deepest condolences to His Excellency President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, the Government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, and the families of the deceased,” Geingob said in a statement on Saturday

“This is a loss not only to Tanzania, but to the Sadc region as a whole. Sadc sympathizes and remains in solidarity with the government and the people of Tanzania during this painful and sad moment,” Geingob added.

He wished all Tanzanians courage and strength as the country faces “this big loss”.

“May I on behalf of all Sadc Member States convey our words of sympathy and support to all the bereaved families, and may the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Geingob also wished those that have been injured in the accident a speedy recovery so that they are able to move on with their lives and contribute to the development of their country.

2019-08-12 07:03:33 1 days ago