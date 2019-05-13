Geingob pays birthday tribute to Nujoma

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - President Hage Geingob described the Founding President and Father of the Namibian Nation, Sam Nujoma, as a visionary leader who led the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) to the country’s independence

Speaking on the occasion of Nujoma’s 90th birthday celebration, Geingob said: “The life on earth of our Founding President and Father of the Nation, Comrade Sam Shafishuna Nujoma has been devoted to serving with utmost fidelity the people of our land.



At a very young age, he took up the fight and the struggle against the illegal occupation of Namibia by the Apartheid South African regime.

“The journey of the struggle and the path of justice for the oppressed majority, forced Comrade Nujoma into exile to wage under SWAPO the long and bitter war for the liberation of Namibia. A visionary leader of SWAPO, freedom fighter and courageous Commander of the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN), Comrade Nujoma led Namibians to a decisive victory in 1990,” stated Geingob.



“Our independence and the birth of a new nation, for which Namibians owe Comrade Nujoma an immeasurable debt of gratitude, bears the imprint of his heroic deeds and a life of commitment to the liberty and the unity of the Namibian people,” said the President.

“Under his legendary leadership, Namibians are today able to live a better life. The journey of prosperity and inclusive growth as part of our second struggle for economic emancipation remains incomplete. However, as Namibians, we are conscious that whenever Comrade Nujoma undertook a mission, he pursued it with steely determination,” he characterised the iconic political giant.

“It is why we are immensely and eternally grateful for the solid foundations Comrade Nujoma has laid in an independent Namibia for our people to pursue a life of dignity and equality of opportunity. In our march towards prosperity, his presence among us remains an abundant source of strength and inspiration,” stated Geingob.

“As we recount his rich legacy, admirable journey of victory over tyranny and celebrate this auspicious day, 12th of May 2019, the 90th Birthday of an oustanding son, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Namibia and her people, I would like to wish our beloved Founding Father a happy 90th birthday. Many happy returns Cde Sam Shafishuna Nujoma!” he said.

