Geingob praises army for discipline

Okahandja - President Hage Geingob has praised members of the Namibian Defence Force for continuing to exhibit high levels of discipline.

Addressing military personnel graduates during a pass out parade at Okahandja yesterday, Geingob emphasised that discipline is of paramount importance.

“I am pleased that, the knowledge and skills imparted to you during your training, have taught you the values of an officer, which is a prerequisite for you to uphold the primary mission of the Namibian Defence Force, which is to defend the territorial integrity of our motherland Namibia, the only country we can call home,” he said.

“This enormous responsibility requires officers with high level of discipline.

Therefore, as Commander-In-Chief of the Namibian Defence Force, I want to state that officers who serve in our military should adhere to the Military Discipline Code, as well as upholding the principles of leadership.”

He said it is never an easy job to join the army because of the stringent requirements. “That is why you should cherish this opportunity and use it as a platform to push forward and excel in overcoming any challenge that you may face as officers,” the head of state said. “As you pass out from here today, you will commence your professional careers, whereby you are required to demonstrate quality leadership, a high standard of discipline, patriotism and integrity. These are prerequisites that will enable you to lead the men and women who will be placed under your command. With the honour bestowed upon you as officers, you are required to serve your country with the loyalty and love it deserves.” The president also reminded the young officers that they have entered into a life contract with NDF and are expected to lead by example, including being law-abiding citizens. “There is a common phrase which says ‘discipline is a mother of unity and success in the military’ and I agree with this statement that any military force with stellar disciplinary records, is geared to excel on the battle field,” he said.

2019-12-05 07:30:17 | 19 hours ago