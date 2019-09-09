German tourist dies in accident in Kavango East

RUNDU – A tourist died after a Sunshine tour bus conveying 14 passengers, all German nationals, crashed after it was bumped on the side by an oncoming vehicle on Saturday morning.

The driver of the bus is Namibian. The accident happened along the Trans-Caprivi Highway at Shinyungwe village in Ndiyona Constituency, Kavango East.

“The driver of a Hino bus, white in colour with registration N43347W, for Sunshine tours, was travelling from the Divundu direction towards Rundu, and was bumped on the right side by a driver of a Honda sedan, black in colour with a special permit No. NWB4195P that was travelling from the opposite direction, which caused the vehicles to overturn and caused the death of one tourist in the bus in addition to causing serious injuries to other passengers,” said the Namibian Police Forcecrime investigations coordinator for Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu.

“The deceased was identified as Brigitte Schliching, a German female whose age is unknown. The injured passengers in both vehicles were rushed to a health facility to receive treatment,” he added.

The driver of the sedan sustained serious injuries, while his passenger was just slightly injured. “The two occupants in the sedan are believed to be Zimbabwean nationals,” Kanyetu said on Saturday.



