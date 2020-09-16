GIPF distances itself from erroneous media report Staff Reporter Business Khomas

The GIPF has distanced itself from an erroneous news report, which inaccurately reported that the fund, in partnership with the Grootfontein Constituency Office and the Grootfontein Municipality, built a house for a family and committed to paying the water and electricity bills of the owner.

“The Fund wishes to categorically state that as per the rules that govern the Fund, GIPF does not make any donations or sponsorships and, therefore, did not build or maintain a house as reported. The Fund appreciates that the media house has since retracted and corrected the story,” read a statement from GIPF’s general manager for marketing and stakeholders engagement, Edwin Tjiramba.

Tjiramba added the GIPF strives to create a lasting socio-economic impact by responsibly managing the fund according to the relevant regulatory framework and investment strategies that benefit both the Fund and the broader society within which it exists.

“We would like to re-assure our members that we remain true to our brand promise to safeguard and grow the Fund for the benefit of its members,” Tjiramba concluded.

