GIPF improves claims and benefits processing through upgraded Document Management Solution Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

WINDHOEK - The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has confirmed the Fund’s solution upgrade from the Horizon solution to the Document Management Solution (DMS).

DMS is a workflow solution for distribution of work between staff members when processing claims, which is responsible for handling and managing member documents received and dispatched from the Fund. GIPF took the decision to upgrade to DMS to reduce the time it takes to process registering documents, scanning, indexing and creating workflow cases.

“In our efforts to continuously provide excellent service delivery, the Fund internally developed DMS to enhance handling and administration of member and beneficiary documents. Through this solution, we will reap the benefits of an integrated system, improved processing of claims, enabled monitoring of turnaround times of claims and benefit payments, as well as a paperless environment,” said records manager Anna Hambuda.

“Prior to DMS, three separate systems were used to handle the registration of documents, namely: document register, scan log work station and Horizon. DMS combines the three current solutions into a single solution. Other benefits include: introduction of the admission queue, end-to-end performance report on claim processing, quality image scanning – and most importantly, enhanced efficiency in service delivery,” concluded Hambuda.

The introduction of DMS is in line with GIPF’s vision to be a leading and model pension fund as per the 2018-2023 Strategic Plan. This Plan prioritises improved service delivery through innovation and digital transformation for the benefit of our members.



2019-11-28 08:02:42 | 1 days ago