GIPF takes member education to the south

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) is a statutory pension fund that was created by the Namibian government to provide pension and other related benefits to civil servants as well as employees of participating institutions established by Acts of Parliament. GIPF is a defined pension fund that provides guaranteed pension benefits to its large membership base, and the benefits are defined in terms of the Rules of the Fund.

GIPF offers the following pension benefits to its members: normal or early retirement, ill-health/disability benefits, death benefits, funeral benefits, as well as resignations and retrenchment benefits.

As a pension fund, stakeholder relationships and engagement remain critical as this will empower members with appropriate information on members’ benefits and rules of the fund.

It is our duty to make sure that our members and the general public are informed and well educated about our roles and responsibilities as a fund, and as such GIPF will be visiting the following towns in the southern part of the country: Maltahöhe, Berseba, Koës, Aroab and Tses between 2-6 March 2020.

It is therefore, with great pleasure that we invite all our members to make use of these member information sessions. We wish to emphasise that it is our members’ responsibility to make sure that they visit our mobile van ‘Pension on Wheels’ and find out about their membership status.

We will be attending to pension enquiries, provision of retirement advice, biometric/fingerprint registration and verification of pensioners, provision of benefit statements, income statements and the submission of required outstanding documents.

We further wish to remind our members and beneficiaries that it is important to understand the rules of the fund and how they are applied. We therefore, encourage all GIPF members to visit our mobile team in the south as well as all our regional offices countrywide and be briefed on their rights and responsibilities and to find out what benefits they are entitled to. Members seeking for specific updates related to their benefits are always encouraged to bring their identity documents as well as their latest payslips.

Lastly, GIPF has many other platforms of engagement and information sharing such as targeted member education sessions at various member institutions. As a forward thinking fund, we have also embraced the use of new technologies and urge members to use our social media platforms and website for interactive sessions and to gain further information about activities taking place in the fund.



2020-02-28 08:37:12 | 6 hours ago