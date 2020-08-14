Girl (9) takes own life at Walvis Bay Eveline de Klerk National Erongo

WALVIS BAY – A Walvis Bay family is reeling in shock after their nine-year-old girl took her life on Wednesday evening by hanging herself with a nightgown belt. She was identified as Martha Ndapona Tobias.

Crime investigations coordinator for the Erongo region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu yesterday said Tobias was found by her elder sister hanging in their room when she returned home around 22h00. According to Iikuyu, Tobias and the mother, who is employed in a fishing factory were watching television in their sitting room.

“The sister who found her was with one of their tenants while the two were watching television,” he said. Iikuyu then explained that the mother left Tobias in the sitting room and retired to bed shortly after watching the news on the national broadcaster.

“The sister alerted her mother and the police about the discovery,” Iikuyu said. According to Iikuyu, the trio did not have any problems or arguments that could have led to Tobias taking her life. He added that no foul play is suspected and that they are investigating her suicide.

