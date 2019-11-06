Glowing tributes for historian 

Steven Klukowski

KIRRIS-OST - Family, friends and members of the community gathered last weekend at farm Kirris-Ost for the tombstone unveiling of Elizabeth Tjipepa-Kröhne, who has contributed significantly towards the history of Namibia.

In her welcoming remarks, Frieda Charlies (main organiser) said she discovered, upon proper research, that her great-grandmother was captured with six other women by German troops during the genocide.

“It was, however, only my ouma’s grave that was founded afterwards,” explained an emotional Charlies.

“Her husband was then forced to hide her out of fear of prosecution, since interracial marriages were illegal during that time,” she explained. She further praised her great-grandmother’s husband for staying with his wife.

Speaking at the same event, former justice minister, Ngarikutuke Tjiriange, implored young people to take great interest in the Namibian history.

“Without this, you will get lost on the road,” he added.

“The Tjipepa clan emanates from a royal Otjiherero home, and we are proud today to commemorate the late Elizabeth’s legacy,” said the former politician.

He further reasoned that the freedom Namibians enjoy should be kept like a precious egg.

“Do not let it fall, otherwise the same bad history will be repeated,” Tjiriange cautioned.

According to history, Elizabeth travelled from the Orange River to Keetmanshoop, where she met and married her late husband, a German troop.

She died at the age of 46 years due to a medical condition.

Her tombstone has been unveiled exactly 135 years after her death.

