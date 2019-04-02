Government driver arrested for drunk driving

SWAKOPMUND - A government driver attached to the Office of the President was arrested early Friday morning in Swakopmund for drunk-driving, reckless or negligent driving, after he rammed the government vehicle into the wall of the Swakopmund Veterinary Clinic. According to the accident, report released by the police in Erongo, the man who was driving a white Toyota Hilux double cab pick-up was too inebriated to stop at the intersection of Mandume Ndemufayo and Tobias Hainyeko streets. This resulted in the vehicle crashing into the boundary wall of the Swakopmund Vet Clinic, where-after it also hit the main entrance of the building itself.

The driver who was alone in his vehicle sustained slight injuries on the head. It was also discovered that he was under the influence of alcohol as his alcohol level, when he was tested was far beyond the legally permissible limit.

He was granted bail of N$8000 but he was expected to make his first court appearance yesterday in the Swakopmund Magistrates Court.

