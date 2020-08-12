Govt constructs more isolation facilities

WALVIS BAY - Government is in the process of finalising several isolation facilities around the country.

Health ministry executive director Ben Nangombe last week indicated that nine prefabricated isolation facilities are currently being constructed at Walvis Bay, Rundu, Okongo, Oshakati, Opuwo, Keetmanshoop and at the Windhoek central hospital.

Plans are also in the pipeline to construct two more facilities in Mariental and Gobabis. Namibia has seen a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, with more cases being detected in Windhoek. Confirmed cases in the country are over 3 100.

“These projects will be funded by the government fiscus with support from our development cooperation partners,” Nangombe said.

He explained the tender bidding for the Covid-19 isolation facilities was finalised in March already.

“As for Walvis Bay, the construction of a 24-bed prefabricated isolation facility for Covid-19 cases for Walvis Bay, in particular, is currently underway and is expected to be completed soon,” he said.

According to Nangombe, the construction of the 24-bed facility will bring the total number of isolation beds with oxygen at both state and private facilities at Walvis Bay to 250, including 12 intensive care unit beds.

Nangombe said these facilities support other dedicated Covid-19 isolation facilities such as the one at Windhoek central hospital, the 47-bed capacity ward eight at Oshakati state hospital, the military mobile field hospital and other dedicated spaces at health facilities around the country to assist with the hospitalisation of patients.

