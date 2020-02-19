Govt targets 100% ART coverage Staff Reporter National Oshana

Aina Simon

OSHAKATI - Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the government has intensified its fight against HIV/Aids with the aim to reach 100% of reported and known HIV patients on anti-retroviral treatment (ART).

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila stated this on Monday at Ondangwa in Oshana region when she officiated at the launching of food assistance to clients on ART in Oshana, Oshikoto, Omusati, Kunene, Omaheke, and Zambezi regions donated by United States in collaboration with United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The prime minister said according to the assessment in 2017, 86% of people living with HIV know their status, while 96% of persons who have tested HIV positive are on ART.

She, however, detailed the challenge in enhancing ART intake is the required diet that most vulnerable people could not have.

“I am therefore glad that this donation has come to supplement the existing government programme, more especially during the drought period,” stated Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, who additionally appealed to communities to embrace the generous support from US government and call on all those that would need this assistance to come forward and register at the nearest health facilities.

The donated food that more than 85 tonnes of maize meal, beans, and vegetable oil will benefit more than 12 000 vulnerable Namibians and it form part of the N$127 million in food assistance committed by the United States to the Namibian people as drought relief food assistance. The programme was first rolled out in December 2019 in Kavango East and Kavango West regions and it aims to benefit more than 350 000 Namibians.

*Aina Simon is an Information Officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology based in Oshakati.

