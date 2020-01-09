Grade 12 ordinary level results out tomorrow Selma Ikela Education Khomas

×

Windhoek - The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture will release the Grade 12 National Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) ordinary level tomorrow.



A total of 61 137 candidates sat for national examination last year. This figure comprised of 36 205 part-time candidates and 24 932 full-time candidates.

“The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has made good progress with the marking and processing of the examination data and will officially release the provisional Grade 12 (NSSCO) for full-time and part-time candidates on 10 January 2020,” said the ministry.

The results will be available on the website of the Ministry of Education www.moe.gov.na and will also be accessible via an SMS service.

To retrieve the results via SMS, a message which gives the name of the examination, followed by the surname and first name of the candidate should be send to any of the following numbers 2929, 99099 or 55755. In response, your surname, name and results will be displayed on the screen of your cellphone.

2020-01-09 07:15:34 | 6 days ago