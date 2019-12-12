Grove Mall rebrands Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK – The Grove Mall of Namibia has announced a step in a new direction, including making slight changes to its name, while sporting new colours.

According to the management, the retail business will now be known as just Grove Mall.

“We wish to connect with our valuable customers and our extended community on a deeper level,” said the centre management team.

With a new name also comes a new look logo. The logo depicts the connection between the mall, customers and retailers, with a strong focus on integrated relationships and ultimately creating an abstract heart.

“Shoppers travel not only from the other side of Windhoek, but also from across the country to come and shop at our mall.

We continuously strive to bring first to market stores and enhance the customer experience. When thinking of exclusivity as well as shopper convenience, Grove Mall wants to be top of mind.

With Pay Pulse that will be fully functional in the parking soon and with shops like Exclusive Books, Meatpoint and Volpes that opened recently, one can be sure that there is a lot of new trendsetting concepts to follow. With the Standard Bank head office that opened a while ago and the new road progressing, the mall is busy with a new entrance to access all your favourite shops.”

