Gunners stretch lead at Premiership summit  …Kahirona stun Clever Boys

Windhoek - Mighty Gunners Football Club maintained their one hundred percent record since the start of the 2019/2019 MTC Premiership campaign. The men in camouflaged uniform saw off Tura Magic by three unanswered goals (3-0) at the Sam Nujoma stadium in Windhoek yesterday.

Eleven Arrows and Young Africans cancelled each other out in a 1-all draw at the Kuisebmond stadium in Walvis-Bay; fast improving Otjiwarongo outfit Life Fighters defeated UNAM 2-0 away from home; Okahandja United 0-0 Civics, and Young Brazillians and Citizens cancelled each out in a 1-all draw in Karasburg.

