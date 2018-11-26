  • January 2nd, 2019
Gunners stretch lead at Premiership summit  …Kahirona stun Clever Boys

Staff Reporter   Sports   Khomas
1 months ago
Windhoek - Mighty Gunners Football Club maintained their one hundred percent record since the start of the 2019/2019 MTC Premiership campaign. The men in camouflaged uniform saw off Tura Magic by three unanswered goals (3-0) at the Sam Nujoma stadium in Windhoek yesterday.

Eleven Arrows and Young Africans cancelled each other out in a 1-all draw at the Kuisebmond stadium in Walvis-Bay; fast improving Otjiwarongo outfit Life Fighters defeated UNAM 2-0 away from home; Okahandja United 0-0 Civics, and Young Brazillians and Citizens cancelled each out in a 1-all draw in Karasburg.


Staff Reporter
2018-11-26 09:52:19 1 months ago
