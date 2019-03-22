Haikwiyu turns hobby into business

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-The theme of her crafts is African, focusing on beadwork necklaces, armbands, and she wants to try her hand at making rings.

“I also work with recycled materials, natural materials like seeds, etc.,”states Haikwiyu. Born and bred in Lüderitz, Fiina Amakali – Haikwiyu currently displays some of her items at a local shop, SUPEX in the town’s main street. She also advertises on Whatsapp and by word of mouth. “I have always been crafting as a hobby but was just giving them away as gifts. In 2012, I made basic bead necklaces and wristbands for business purposes, but was discouraged by low market response. I recently started crafting again as a way of relieving stress, especially after I finished writing examination in December 2018, as I am busy studying for a Diploma in Entrepreneurship and New Venture Management at University of Namibia Southern Campus”, emphasises Haikwiyu.

Marketing to tourists is a challenge, especially since Lüderitz has almost no shops that can supply her with designing materials, so she has to source them from other towns. She is still working on overcoming the marketing and advertising challenges. She has also been turning to nature for some raw materials, example seeds, stones, etc., which she incorporates into her crafts.

She made a desk organiser from recycled paper tubes and rope, key holders from the makalani nut, some with Namibia imprinted on them; others Lüderitz. The ones with Lüderitz has a fish, diamond and penguin or seal or other animals found in Lüderitz, the ones with Namibia have the Namibian map and one of Namibia’s wildlife on it, depicting the country’s natural wilderness.. “I have made a few different weddings decoration, according to the colour scheme,” states Haikwiyu.



