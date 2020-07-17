Haininga makes it easy for voyagers by travel blogging Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

Blogger Ndapanda Haininga said she always sought to share her beautiful country with the rest of the world through her writing but had little information about the destinations; hence, she decided on promoting Namibia through her blog.

Haininga, a weekly contributor to this publication’s entertainment page through her travel guide, was nominated for best blogger at the Simply You Magazine Lifestyle and Fashion Awards (SYMLAFA) 2020.

“Habitually, I wanted to share my experiences regarding my travels around Namibia. I had always wanted to travel within the country. I, however, had trouble getting information about some travel destinations. I thought my blogging about said destinations would make planning trips around the country easier,” detailed Haininga on why she decided to start blogging.

The travel enthusiasts said she started blogging in 2018, mainly about Namibian destinations. “I concentrate on the vital elements, getting there, the beauty of it, essentials one needs and the overall experience,” she stated.

The SYMLAFA 2020 is currently in its fourth-year plans on celebrating personalities under the theme ‘Avant-Garde ... Wear your art’.

Managing director of the awards Helena Ngaifiwa said 2020 will see close to 60 personalities who have been nominated for the different categories, with the “Favourite fashion designer of the year” receiving six nominations for the first time, while others have four nominees each.

Ngaifiwa said: “This year, we celebrate 58 personalities, having our biggest category ‘Favourite fashion designer of the year’, with six nominees for the first time. The nominees were selected through an online entry process, and special rights were given to fans to enter on behalf of their favourite personalities”.

This year, the awards are opening the platform to the public to decide with motivation on the best deserving personality to walk away with the diamond award. Last year, Namibian physician and politician Libertina Inaaviposa Amathila was bestowed the Diamond Award, and Samuel Kapepo was the recipient of the Diamond Award the year before.

The main objective of the awards is to celebrate Namibia’s diverse and growing art industry. “When we talking about art, we mean the fashion, photography, beauty, philanthropy and entertainment – you name it. The arts scene has grown immensely over the three decades,” said Ngaifiwa.

She added: “This growth is the result of the constant investment and dedication, and the perseverance of those who took it upon themselves to not only establish an identity for Namibian arts but also to make sure it reaches its highest potential. It is against this background that a platform like the SYMLAFA was created to celebrate industry creatives, as well as movers and shakers.”

