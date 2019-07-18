Hall meetings: Geingob a ‘concerned father’ visiting his children

Steven Klukowski

KEETAMNSHOOP - President Hage Geingob yesterday equated his nationwide town hall meetings to a concerned father monitoring the well being of his children.

He made the remarks while rebuffing critics who charged that the meetings with communities in the country’s 14 regions were part of his political strategy ahead of this year’s elections. This, however, is no electioneering, he insisted yesterday while addressing //Kharas residents in Keetmanshoop.

“In government there should always be inclusivity as it brings about harmony, whilst exclusivity in terms of tribe, race or region creates conflict,” the President told his audience.

He continued by comparing the Namibian government to a new house in the making.

“When you want to build a new house, you need to go in the bush to dig up a strong foundation,” Geingob said.

He added that one cannot start plastering walls if the bricks were not steady and strong - or paint the walls if they were still wet.

“The foundation refers to our unique Namibian constitution which provides for nation building,” the President explained. In terms of the bricks, he alluded that they are representing all the citizens of Namibia. According to Geingob, the dry walls refer to a strong government represented by all different ethnic groups.

He emphasised the importance of communication and diplomacy, which he said mitigate wars and hate among people. It was on this basis that he was consulting the masses, he said.

These meetings also serve as instrument to provide feedback on concerns discussed during his previous town hall meetings in 2015.

Reporting back on developments achieved in //Kharas, Geingob, through his special advisor Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi said that modalities have been put in place to ensure that the youth should be regarded as a priority group when it comes to the allocation of land and issuing of fishing quotas.

He added that women would also be catered for when it comes to fishing quotas and that these two groups should work together as a team when receiving such quotas.

“More than 750 toilets have been constructed so far in the region as a means to replace the old bucket system,” the presidential advisor announced.

She also informed citizens that the department of rural water supply is busy with the construction of water supply services to marginalised groups.

Geingob furthermore emphasised through Zaamwani-Kamwi that local authorities are continuously looking into the issue of senior citizens having outstanding debts for services rendered.

He said that the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) will be opening a satellite campus in due course at Lüderitz and that the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) will also come on board in the region as a means to address the lack of vocational training centres.

Zaamwani-Kamwi then informed residents that plans are in the pipeline for the construction of a fuel storage facility at Lüderitz harbour in order to cut out transporting fuel from South Africa via Walvis Bay, which in the end can effect savings.

The President said the upgrade of the Lüderitz-Walvis Bay coastal road will form part of the national road masterplan and will receive attention accordingly.





