Hannah Nangula gears up for a cosmetics debut

WINDHOEK-With the make-up industry booming and becoming a trend locally, make-up artists are working hard to make sure that they have their make-up artistry under their belt, with their make-up products at hand.

This comes after celebrated Namibian make-up artist, Hannah Nangula, almost a decade in the beauty industry now, announced she is soon launching two new beauty products, namely, her line of foundation creams and mink lashes - which are all produced with the Namibian woman in mind. Crediting her vast experience in the industry as a key to her current knowledge on the different skin tones of Namibian women, Nangula has learnt how best to enhance them. “I realised over the years that most Namibian skin tones are not catered for by what is on the market,” she says. “For example, people with oily face are left out, and people that have blemishes or marks have difficulty finding the exact foundation to suit their skin conditions,” she adds.

Her intention therefore is to create a foundation using a unique formula to ensure that it does not smudge or require powder. Nangula promises that the foundation line will be the first of its kind on the Namibian market, saying; “My eight shades full coverage cream foundation exudes class and sophistication. It will make all women who use it feel like they have applied something of a superior quality.”

When it comes to lashes, Nangula has only one rule: “Lashes are everything.” Lashes define the eyes and make-up is not complete without a pair. This is why Nangula is introducing her own line of glamorous lashes to complete every makeup enthusiast’s face beat. Nangula lashes come in two styles, natural or dramatic. While she is tight-lipped about the formula for the foundations, she readily shares that the products were made with to withstand the Namibian weather. “My lineup of eight shades were made with Namibian weather and African skin in mind from dark to lighter skin. There is something for everyone,” says Nangula.

Those who wants to be part fo the launch are requred to rgister for a platinum ticket going for N$1 800 with a N$800 deposit, Golden for N$1 500 with a deposit of N$500 or General ticket for N$850 with a N$450 deposit.

She says platinum ticket holders will get a hamper full of goodies and all ticket holders will be treated to a make-up tutorial by the guru herself. For more information about the launch and the products, forward queries to hnmetumo17@gmail.com or by messaging Nangula on Instagram or @hnangula.



2019-03-15 11:23:09 17 days ago