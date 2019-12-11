Hano Youth Charity Day commemorated in Otjozondjupa and Khomas regions Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – In partnership with Omalanga safaris, Hano Youth Foundation held a charity day in Windhoek and Otavi to reach out to the communities.

Hano Youth Foundation is a charity organisation registered with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, catering to uplift the living standards of youth and focusing on education training and skills development. It organises events to fundraise and support the needy.

The event, which is held once a year since 2010, has supported hundreds of elders and children from marginalised homes – both in Windhoek and Otavi every year.

Founded by Nocky Kaapehi, the organisation is one of the most active organisations in Namibia, with 10 branches across the country and three in Botswana, Kenya and Canada.

Hano has over 4 430 members, of which 1 980 are paid-up members and 2 450 are not paid-up members.

Talking to Youth Corner, Kaapehi said “Our activities and programs have earned us recognition in our regional outreach and from our regional leaders. Hano Youth Foundation is a non-profit organisation. As part of poverty alleviation, Hano initiated two gardens in the Otjozondjupa Region to create youth employment and feed nutritious food to the entire society as well as HIV/AIDS victims.”

On the charity day, few donations were made to vulnerable children and elderly people, and they were also fed.

Hano is also responsible for 40 vulnerable kids and orphans in Namibia – directly or through potential donors.

According to Kaapehi, over the past five years of existence, they have been going through the lower class to discover talents in the youth of various countries that they could brand and give life to.

“This we have achieved by going out to a majority of regions of our country to get close to the youth, make their voices heard and engage them with activities that are familiar with their abilities. Hano has achieved a momentous recognition in the past five years of existence – from well-vested organisations within the country and has expanded networking outside the African borders, such as Canada, United Kingdom and Sweden,” Kaapehi explained.

Next year, the charity day will be held in two different regions that are yet to be announced.



