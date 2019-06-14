Hard rock music fest pumps up the volume with 10 bands

Donna Collins

SWAKOPMUND - Hard rock fans were treated to a feast of live music last weekend, when the fifth Sound for Sight music festival raised the roof in a one-day fest that attracted 10 incredible Namibian bands that pumped up the volume well into the night.

The theme this year “Local is Lekker” did not disappoint party goers, as 52 amazing musicians, among them guitarists, vocalists, drummers, keyboard players and bassists, took to the stage with their respective bands, for what was described by the crowds as an “unforgettably entertaining experience”.

Musos, who have played the Sound for Sight festival on previous years, plus the ‘groupies’ and music supporters, will all be familiar with the fact that this festival comes with a lot of passion and support for the music industry.

The festival also has its roots in a charitable cause for the visually impaired, says organiser Alfie Visser, a dedicated musician and businessman - Namibia’s only blind rock drummer – who lost his sight in a motorbike accident many years ago.

Visser, who is also a perfectionist, confesses to working tirelessly for months to put the festival together, which in past years has raised substantial funds for visually impaired charities around the country.

He claimed that the Sound for Sight music festival has created a stage for local bands to showcase their acts. While the bad economy has put a damper on the music industry, he continues to host the only annual rock celebration in Namibia.

The good news is that in spite of the downswing, there is a noticeable revival of the heavy rock and metal scene, which, in fact, includes the band Eco Vision, for which Visser is the drummer.

Other bands that joined on the day were Saving Silence, Steam, Wolfhunt, Accidental Hero, the revival band Small Town Tramp, Wakambi from the coast, Vaughn Ahrens and Rick Coury. The night ended on a raucous note with metal group As Night Fades, who just returned from Botswana where they played the ‘Winter Metal Mania Festival’ to a massive crowd.

The event was held at the Bendehuis Bar under a huge marquee, with stage, seating and Divine Audio Works who set up an incredible sound system. Yet despite the huge effort laid on, the music festival only drew a turnout of about 300 people compared to an average of nearly 900 at the gates during its first peak years.

“These tough economic times are also influencing the attendance of people, which has affected our charity drive,” commented Visser, who said he had to scale down from the two-day event hosted last year, but is grateful to his sponsors Namibia Breweries, Trip Travel, Coca-Cola and Old Mutual, Namibian Electronic Gambling Supplies for their ongoing support.

“I’m doing this for the love of music and to give our incredible Namibian musicians a stage to perform on, so we’ll ride these rough times together,” he concluded.

