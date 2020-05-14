Hardap tailors get masks lifeline Staff Reporter National Hardap

Hilma Hashange

Ten tailors from the Hardap region received textile materials from the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT) to sew masks for sale to the community. The material, which was handed over to the recipients by the regional governor, Salomon April, on Friday, is sponsored by Ramatex. The tailors are expected to sew 1 500 masks to be sold at a price ranging between N$15 and N$25. The governor encouraged the tailors to produce decent and quality masks in line with the specifications of the Namibia Standards Institution (NSI). He added that many people in the region do not have masks even though they are required to during stage two state of emergency Covid-19 regulations.

“You are helping the poor to help themselves, regard yourself as the fortunate few,” said the governor. On behalf of the beneficiaries, Elizabeth Shaanika thanked the ministry for sponsoring them with textiles. “We are obliged of your support in these tough times. With this donation, we don’t only uplift our business and take care of our families but we also keep our community from the virus that has hit us from all the world,” she said. The textiles will be distributed to SMEs throughout all 14 regions.

2020-05-14 10:00:54 | 23 hours ago