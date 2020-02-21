Hautoni realises her dream

OMUTHIYA – It only took less than 30 minutes for Namibians to pool resources together for 19-year-old Lavinia Hautoni who was languishing at home without support to further her studies, despite achieving 38 points in grade 12 last year. The cherry on top was when Hautoni registered yesterday at the Unam Hifikepunye Pohamba campus towards a Bachelor of Science (pre-engineering) after local company Nessi Park Investment offered to pay her registration fee of N$2 190. Three more selfless individuals donated N$3 300 in total,while many others have pledged their support after registration is secured. Hautoni was in the company of her grandmother Ndamono-Nghenda Shaambeni when she registered yesterday.

New Era highlighted her plight this week, including a video footage of her appealing for support from Good Samaritans, which was widely shared on Facebook. The girl now sits with another daunting task of securing accommodation, as she does not have relatives closer to her new university. A statement indicated that she will need about N$76 000 to cater for all her needs, including tuition fees of N$30 060, N$10 000 for books, hostel of N$12 680 as well as N$20 720 for transport. Phone calls from Good Samaritans streamed in from all corners of the country like an avalanche pledging their support, with many still coming on board. New Era traced Hautoni at her remote village of Ohaiyanda in Oshikoto where she revealed her sad ordeal and aspiration of studying in an effort to better the family lives in future.

This was all made possible with the stewardship of Hilya Kambonde who together with her peers of former learners at Mwashipandeka Secondary School, managed to get placement for her. In addition, the group also settled her tuition, cosmetics, clothes, blankets and meals. “We are glad we are able to help and promise to provide for her needs and see to it that she gets a good education. Our only worry for now is accommodation, while the others, my mates and I, have agreed to provide. The registration fee was made by Nessi Park Investment, ” stated Kambonde.

Kambonde further took a swipe at individuals taking credit on social media, to stand up and act, than just claiming unreserved recognition. The nail-biting opportunity for Hautoni came after a student cancelled his enrolment, New Era understands. Hautoni’s former teachers at Omungandjera Combined School where she completed her grade 10, under the leadership of Ndapewa Joseph, also played a pivotal role in exposing her predicament in their quest of seeking assistance.

“I have received numerous calls from many people, who are still willing to assist, and I am hoping they come through. From the N$3 300 I received, I gave N$360 for transport to Ongwediva, she will receive the rest now that she has registered, while more donations will still be channelled as they come through,” said Joseph.

The Namibia Student Financial Assistant Fund (NSFAF) spokesperson Olavi Hamwele encouraged her to apply online and provide the necessary documents as requested. He also advised her to approach their offices or contact him in case she encounters difficulties. The due date for NSFAF funding is end of this month.

