Headache over slow project implementation

WINDHOEK - The Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula is concerned with the slow implementation of capital projects in the ministry of health.

“The current burn rate of 33 percent in this financial year does not impress me at all. Most of our facilities are in a deplorable state of disrepair. We will work with our colleagues in the Ministry of Works and Transport on this issue,” said Shangula.

He made the remarks at the opening of the weeklong national management development forum of the Ministry of Health and Social Services on Monday.

Quoting the English axiom which states, “prevention is better than cure” the minister said that the focus on primary healthcare would be more on preventing disease and health promotion.

“This includes safe delivery and better child care. It is unacceptable for a woman to lose life in the process of giving life,” he said.

He also assured that the ministry of health would devise strategies to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in the country.

He said there is a need for team spirit within the ministry, saying a workplace should not be turned into a “boxing ring or a football pitch to fight individual battles” where people settle pet personal grudges.

He said team spirit must be inculcated and nurtured.



