Health officials in fraud case out on bail

WINDHOEK - Two senior employees at the Ministry of Health and Social Services in Otjiwarongo who stand accused of having used their positions to defraud the ministry of an amount in excess of N$1,37 million, were granted bail last Friday.

They were each granted bail of N$5000 each and their case was postponed to March 29, in order for them to enlist the services of a lawyer.

Substantive facts before court are that the two flouted and circumvented tender processes or procedures and purportedly failed to obtain three quotations from possible contractors and allegedly awarded a tender of more than N$1,37 million to Hat World Trading CC and or Haroldt //Gelseb.

During October 2014, Lennon Bock (Control Administrative Officer), and Ronald Diergaardt (Chief Administration Officer) employed by the Ministry of Health and Social Services at Otjiwarongo wrongfully, unlawfully, directly or indirectly and corruptly used their respective offices or positions in a public body, to allegedly obtain a gratification for their own benefits or that of another person.

Their arrest by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) took place on Thursday after the graft-busting agency had been investigating the case since 2014.

ACC Chief Public Relations Officer Josefina Nghituwamata on Monday said the accused obtained falsified quotations purported to be from ABR Trading Enterprises and Hexagon Trading CC and submitted it to the Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services together with the quotation from Hat World Trading CC and Haroldt //Geiseb whereas they knew Hexagon Trading CC and ABR Trading Enterprises CC did not submit any quotations in respect of renovations work to be carried out at Otjiwarongo State Hospital.

Further, it is alleged the duo failed to observe or follow procurement process and did not table the renovations project before the Regional Economising Committee.

She explained upon completion of the investigations, the case was forwarded to the Office of the Prosecutor General who decided to arraign the two officials in the Otjiwarongo Regional Court on three counts.

The first count is related to the alleged contravention of section 43(1) read with sections 32,43(2), 43(3), 46, 49 and 51 of the Anti-Corruption Act, Act No. 8 of 2003) where they allegedly corruptly used their respective offices or positions for gratification for the benefit of Hat World Trading CC and Haroldt //Geiseb.

The second count deals with contravening section 46 (b) read with sections 32, 49 and 51 of the Anti-Corruption Act, Act No. 8 of 2003) of conspiracy to commit a contravention of section 43(1) of Act 8 of 2003).

Additionally, the third count deals with contravening section 35(3)(b) read with sections 32, 35(4), 46, 49 and 51 of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2003 (Act No. 8 of 2003) of corruptly using false documents by an agent.

