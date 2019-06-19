Heita denies guilt in girlfriend’s death

WINDHOEK – A no guilty plea is what Erastus Heita tendered yesterday in Katutura Magistrate’s Court in relation to the death of his girlfriend and mother to his two children.

Heita, 42, faces a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act for allegedly killing his girlfriend of nine years Maria Megameno Kamati, 29. Kamati was shot in the head on October 01, 2017 in Otjomuise, Windhoek.

Appearing on bail of N$10 000, Heita pleaded not guilty without tendering any plea explanation in court. According to his defense attorney Kadhila Amoomo, the onus is on the state to prove the allegations leveled against Heita.

Heita’s case will be summarised and referred to the prosecutor general for decision. The prosecutor general will have to decide on what charges will Heita be prosecuted on when standing trial and where will he be tried. Furthermore, the prosecutor general will decide if he is to be prosecuted or not.

Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the matter to October 16 for the prosecutor general’s decision.

Heita made headlines nearly two years ago when he handed himself over to the police after allegedly shooting his live-in girlfriend with his personal 9mm Makarov pistol. Kamati, a mother of two was found in their shared apartment in Otjomuise with a bullet to the head.

During his formal bail hearing, Heita informed the court that Kamati’s death was an accidental one. In his defense, he accidentally shot her in the process of attempting to shoot an intruder who emerged from their bedroom wardrobe that early morning on October 01, 2017.

However, the investigating officer during her testimony stated that Kamati was not accidentally shot. According to her testimony, Kamati was shot while in her sleep and the relationship between Kamati and Heita was violent and abusive.

