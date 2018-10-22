Heita’s bail ruling date set

WINDHOEK – The Katutura Magistrate’s Court is set to make a ruling in the bail application of a man who stands accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend in October 2017.

Magistrate George Mbundu, who presided over the hearing of the formal bail application is expected to hand down his verdict this week. This came to light on Friday when Heita’s defense attorney Kadhila Amoomo and state prosecutor Arie Husselman concluded their oral arguments in an empty courtroom. Erstaus Heita, 42, stand’s accused of killing his live-in girlfriend of nine years Maria Megameno Kamati, 29. Heita allegedly shot Kamati in the head on October 1 last year in Otjomuise, Windhoek with his personal 9mm Makarov pistol. The prosecution is charging Heita with murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act for the fatal shooting.

The father of four pleaded not guilty to the charge citing that Kamati’s death was an accidental one while attempting to shoot an intruder who emerged from their bedroom wardrobe that early morning. Heita pleaded with the court to release him on bail saying his children need him as he is their sole provider. He explained that their lifestyle has changed and his incarceration has affected their school performance. Heita informed the court that he can afford bail in the range of N$5 000 to N$10 000. According to him, the incident left him traumatised and he has now handed his life over to God .

His defense attorney Amoomo informed the court that Heita has no intention of fleeing as he handed himself over to the police after the fatal shooting. However, the prosecution strongly opposed his release on bail on the grounds that the offense he is facing is of a serious nature and there is fear that he will abscond and not stand trial because if convicted he is facing a lengthy period in jail. Furthermore, it will not be in the interest of the public nor administration of justice.

2018-10-22 10:22:10 2 months ago