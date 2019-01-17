High rentals turning industrial park into white elephant

ONDANGWA - The once popular Ondangwa Industrial Park is on the verge of becoming a white elephant after its tenants vacated their stalls because of perceived exorbitant rentals.

The park, run by Namibia Development Corporation (NDC), was initiated to boost Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Only a few stalls are still operating at the industrial park.

On Monday, only five stalls were operating while several others remained close.

In addition to tenants vacating, the premises have also been vandalised with graffiti painted on its walls.

There is no much movement of people with only one or two employees spotted every now and then once they step outside.

The tenants further charged the lack of customers is attributed to a limping economy alleging that despite having a fixed fee; customers come to negotiate for their own price.

As a result of the high rental fees, some of the tenants alleged that they are now indebted to NDC as they can no longer keep up with the fees.

“I am just working towards settling what I owe NDC so I can also leave. The price is already too high and it is expected to be increased again this year,” said a machine repairer, who pays monthly rental of N$3000.

New Era understands that tenants pay a rental fee between N$2000 and N$4000.

His neighbour said there are no customers at the park.

“One does not need to be told that there are no customers. How many people did you see while you are here?” questioned one tenant.

A tailor from the same complex said she also does not generate enough to keep up with the price.

“I pay my rent according to what I make monthly because I have to divide that with my other expenses both at the stall and at home,” said the tailor.

Tenants have thus pleaded with NDC to reduce the rental fee to attract more tenants and subsequently customers.

NDC was unavailable for comment at the time of going to print.



