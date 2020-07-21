Hippos claim two lives in Kavango John Muyamba National Kavango East

RUNDU - In recent weeks, two villagers were attacked and killed by hippos in Kavango East region.

The latest victim was attacked and lost his life last Thursday while on a canoe on the Angolan side of the Kavango River. The second man was also attacked while on a canoe fishing on 9 July. His body was recovered. Both incidents happened in Ndiyona constituency at spots 20km apart, along the river. The Thursday attack happened at Korokoko village at about 09h12. The body of this victim (Kleopas Kandara Kahare) is yet to be recovered. “Kahare, 51, a Namibian male from Shamvura village in Ndiyona constituency lived across the river at Kashika village in Angola. Family members in Namibia on Thursday received a report that he was attacked by a hippo on the Angolan side of the river and his body has not yet been found,” stated the police.

The police could not say whether the victim was trying to cross the river or not.

“Since the incident occurred on the Angolan side, the responsibility is in the hands of the Angolan police,” said regional crime investigation coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu. “ With regard to the second victim, on Thursday 9 July at about 09h00 at Katere village, Vihemba Laurens Linyando, another 51-year-old Namibian from Katere was spotted along the river in a canoe when a hippo attacked his canoe and it capsized,” said the police.

The report stated the hippo injured him on the right leg and killed him on the spot.

Research shows, that these semi-aquatic giants kill an estimated 500 people per year in Africa and they are also known to be highly aggressive and are well-equipped to deliver considerable damage to anything that wanders into their territory as they are largely territorial. – jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

