Hitman ready to assassinate Russia’s Abdurashidov

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s 41-year old former WBA lightweight world champion, Paulus ‘Hitman’ Moses, will this week be back in action when he puts his assassination skills on display against Russia’s Adlan Abdurashidov at the Uvais Akhtaev Sports Palace in Grozny, Russia.

The ageless Moses, who last fought in October last year when he lost to Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe, will on Thursday take to the ring against Abdurashidov – who is 12 years his junior – for the coveted WBA Asia lightweight title.

WBA Asia is an organisation for professional boxing in the Central Asia, Oceania, Pan Pacific, Eurasia and Southeast and Far East nations. It was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Moses currently fights under the Global Boxing Stars promotions in collaboration with Africa Connection (AC) Boxing Gym, which is run by his younger brother Imms Moses.

The Namibian veteran fighter currently boasts a record of 40 wins and 5 losses from a career that spans over 45 professional fights, while his 29-year old Russian opponent holds a somewhat fledgling record of two fights, which he both won. Thursday’s fight against Moses will be his third professional fight.

