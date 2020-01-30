HKIA’s N$250 million expansion on track for completion in September Edgar Brandt Business Khomas

×

Edgar Brandt

WINDHOEK – The N$250 million construction project to alleviate congestion at the terminal and apron of the Hosea Kutako Airport within the short-term is progressing well and is expected to be completed by September this year. This was confirmed on Tuesday by Namibia Airports Company (NAC) chairperson, Leake Hangala, during a media briefing at the airport.

Hangala explained that the project, funded by the Ministry of Works and Transport to the tune of N$155 million and an additional N$95 million from NAC’s own coffers, also aims at doubling the handling capacity of the airport to increased passenger movements up until 2030.

Hangala added that in order to address inefficiencies and ineffectiveness of the NAC’s existing organisational structure in propelling the company to deliver on its mandate, a new structure for top and middle management has been developed and approved.

“The recruitment process for senior management and executive management in the revised structure has been completed and has attracted highly skilled personnel that will meaningfully add value in leading the organization,” said Hangala.

NAC has been tasked to develop and manage Namibia’s aerodromes in line with national and international civil aviation regulations.

Said Hangala: “Given the significant and critical role played by airports, and invariably the NAC in the Namibian economy, in developing and promoting economic growth, we have the very important task and mandate to ensure that the organisational strategies are streamlined to promote trade and investment; travel and tourism and to meet the objectives outlined in the National Development Plan 5, Harambee Prosperity Plan with the view to position Namibia as a logistic hub and to ultimately contribute towards improving the livelihood of each and every Namibian citizen”.

Meanwhile, while admitting that the NAC been a source of concern to Government and the public, Hangala stated that NAC’s performance has significantly changed over the last 12 months.

“The board is proud to acknowledge the impact made with the appointment of Bisey /Uirab as substantive CEO on 1 May 2019. The organisation is stabilising and concerted actions have been undertaken to improve service delivery; to ensure continuous engagement with our stakeholders internally and externally in improving service delivery and to ensure that the company fully complies with all laws, rules and regulations that governs its operations. More importantly, improved financial management systems and processes are in place to ensure that the organisation meets its operational expenditure within its operational income and that the organisation is dedicated to ensure that its employees live up to its core values to restore its brand value and confidence of all our stakeholders,” Hangala added.

He added that to ensure NAC manages airports on sound business principles and with due consideration of all stakeholders, it is imperative that the company continues to adhere to the national and international civil aviation regulations.

NAC has also prioritised the development of a five-year strategic plan that it envisages to have in place by April this year.

2020-01-30 08:14:52 | 3 days ago