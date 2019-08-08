Hockey, swimming teams receive national colours …as Namdia comes on board

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Three national teams, the men’s senior and female senior hockey teams as well as the national swimming junior team, all received national colours from the Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) yesterday, as they gear up to represent the country at international and continental events.

The two hockey teams will be traveling to Stellenbosch, South Africa to compete in the African Cup of Nation (Afcon) starting Monday. The Afcon is the continental qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, the swimming team will be traveling to Budapest, Hungary were they will partake in the World Junior Swimming Championship between 20-25 August, where over 90 teams are expected to participate.

Speaking at yesterday’s event, swimming junior team coach, Janis Stergiadis, expressed satisfaction with how the team has been hard at work ahead of the competition.

On his part, also speaking at the same occasion, women’s hockey team coach Erwin Handura also hailed his players overall input during the preparations.

“Thanks to the players for their commitment, it is overwhelming to see them dedicate their lives to the sport. Our aim is to win the competition,” said Handura

Female hockey team gets N$170 000 sponsorship from Namdia

Also at yesterday’s national colours handing over ceremony, the women’s received extra boost ahead of their trip to South Africa when Namibia’s leading diamond marketing and sales company Namibia Desert Diamonds (Namdia) handed over N$179 000 to cater for the team’s accommodation, meals, training gear and other additional needs during the competition.

