Hordes celebrate Batshara festival

SANGWALI – Hordes of Bayeyi people and other people from other ethnic groups flocked to Sangwali the traditional seat of Chief Boniface Lutibezi Shufu, on Sunday to celebrate the annual Batshara Cultural Festival. As it has become a custom in recent years, a delegation of Bayeyi people from Botswana also graced the occasion.

Government officials and members of parliament also attended, including Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila who was the keynote speaker. Traditional leaders Kisco Liswani III of the Masubia Traditional Authority and Joseph Tembwe Mayuni of the Mashi Traditional Authority were also in attendance.

In his annual message to his subjects chief Shufu echoed the sentiments of his counterpart chief Liswani III of peace and harmony which he delivered at Masubia festival last week. The Mayeyi chief stated that peace and harmony should prevail among his people and beyond. “This has indeed been realised and I wish to commend and urge all my subjects to continue with this trend,” he said.

Chief Shufu also called his followers and the community at large to safeguard the environment “particularly our fauna and flora, in the manner our forefathers have protected and preserved the environment.”

In the same vein, Shufu voiced his concern regarding the increase of poaching activities in the Zambezi Region that he says has a negative impact on the region and the country at large.

“I therefore want to encourage members of my community to refrain at all cost from poaching. Crime does not pay neither is the wealth from such proceeds clean or reliable,” advised Shufu.

At the same occasion he applauded government for the development projects that they continue to provide in his community. He however lamented “the slow progress in implementing projects such as Green Scheme in this region. I therefore call on the relevant authorities to accelerate these projects as they will create employment and increase food sufficiency in the region and in particular the country in general.”

In conclusion chief Shufu appealed to “all the Mayeyi community to remain united and to be peaceful at all time. We must give our government the requisite cooperation, work together with other traditional authorities in the region and beyond. Let us refrain for issues that divide us and concentrate more on those that bring harmony and development in our community”.

