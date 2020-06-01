Hunt on for thieves who made off with 90 cell phones Staff Reporter Courts & Crime Khomas

The Namibian Police is looking for three men who broke into a vehicle and stole 90 brand new cell phones at Wernhil last week Wednesday. The 90 cellphones comprise 35 Huawei Y5 lite black, 35 Premio A10 and 15 Premio P241 and five galaxy tabs A10.1 2019 black, valued at N$150 000. A fourth suspect was arrested in Katutura on Friday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi. “It is alleged the suspects broke into the delivery vehicle and removed the properties, and when the complainant responded, they held him at knifepoint and forcefully robbed him, Shikwambi said.

She said the items were being delivered at Hifi Corporation at Wernhil. The three suspects got away with five boxes in a black seven-seater Colt with the registration number N143990W. Shikwambi said the vehicle was recovered at Dorado Park. She said the police released the suspect names and photos, requesting for the public to assist in tracing them.

