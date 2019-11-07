Husband kills wife, self 

OMUTHIYAGWIIPUNDI – A husband allegedly shot and killed his wife following an argument before taking his own life yesterday morning at Olifu village in the Oshikoto region. The incident happened just a day after the gruesome killing of three family members in Ohangwena on Tuesday morning.

It is alleged the couple had a heated argument in the early morning hours, which resulted in the shooting.

The victims were identified as Eliakim Mathews and his 39-year-old wife Ndinelao Haidula.

According to police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, the incident happened in full view of the couple’s two children.

“Details of the argument remain unknown at the moment, but an investigation has been launched. Hopefully, through our investigations we will be able to establish the basis of the argument,” briefly stated Shikwambi.





