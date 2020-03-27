Hydrological Service issues flooding alert Staff Reporter National Kunene

OPUWO – Rainfall satellite images over the previous 24 hours show isolated showers across the northern regions of Namibia and southern parts of Angola.

According to the latest daily flood bulletin issued Tuesday afternoon by the Namibia Hydrological Service, river flow was still coming in from upstream Angola.

Cuvelai iishanas recorded high flow Tuesday. Shanalumono was measured at 1.06 metres, Shahaingu 0.72m, Engela 0.66m and Okatope 0.59m. The report also issued a high alert for flooding, saying that contingency planning for flood mitigation and recovery must be activated in the Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena, Kunene and Zambezi regions and communities living in these flood-prone areas must take precautionary measures.

“The Okavango River level at Nkurenkuru is rapidly rising and is currently at 3.72m. At Rundu, the water level continues to drop and is currently at 6.22m; however, the water level remains above normal and is expected to rise in the oncoming days,” it said.

The Zambezi River maintains its rapid rise at Katima Mulilo and is currently at 6.95m, and this water level is regarded as above normal.

According to the Zambian Zambezi River Authority, river levels are further rising at Chavuma, Lukulu, Ngonye and Senanga.

The eastern floodplains of the Zambezi continue to rapidly fill up and there is strong backflow towards Ngoma Bridge and Lake Liambezi. The Chobe River at Ngoma Bridge and Chobe Water Villas recorded 0.98m and 6.11m respectively.

Meanwhile, the flow of the Kunene River at Ruacana recorded 274.4m/s l (speed level) Tuesday morning.

– Nampa

Force of nature… The Kunene River at Ruacana in flow.



