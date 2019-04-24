WINDHOEK- “I am a conqueror because of my persevering nature. I am very resourceful and inventive. I love outdoor activities as well as meeting and talking to people,” Eslien Tsuses the 22-year old Project Manager at I am the key children media introduced herself.

The ambitious Tsuses said she was “lucky” to have landed the position which allows her to pursue her passion. “I was recommended by an ex-classmate to the founder of am the key children media. At the time I was looking for something worthwhile that I could get involved in,” related Tsuses who always wanted to study law.

“I felt that I was not mentally ready to go that route (law). My next option was journalism. I applied for that and I was accepted but unfortunately, I did not get into journalism. I studied Public Management and I graduated last year with my bachelor’s degree,” explained Tsuses.

She is passionate about helping people in need and hopes to do a lot of community work in the future. What motivated her to push for success was trying to be the “most genuine, best version of herself” so that she can inspire those that look up to her.

Tsuses attended Willem Borchard Primary School in Okombahe and Martin Luther High School. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in Public Management from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust).

Her achievements thus far is coming up with a Public Speaking initiative enabling learners of the Willem Borchard Primary School to be better speakers. In high school, she was part of a group of learners from Martin Luther High School that shot a documentary in partnership with German-based Geschwister-Scholl Gesamtschule on Namibia.

Apart from that Tsuses also took part as a designer in the annual Nust Fashion Show in 2017.

Her journey to the corporate world started when she embarked on her internship at Chemonics International Global Health. “The corporate world was nothing like I expected. It is always a little intimidating looking at it from the outside. I found out that people were more helpful and understanding than I expected. I realised I was not alienated and I felt that I was part of a team,” she explained. Also, she is working on establishing her own fashion and photography business.

Tsuses is working at being the best version of herself. “I want to be valuable in terms of being useful to others, myself and my environment. I tend to expose myself to situations that I know will teach me something, I do not initially know what the lesson might be, but I know it is worthwhile”.

And her message to the youth? “Do not concern yourself with events that have nothing to with you only focus on how you feel about yourself because there is no way you can lie to yourself. You are in control of your own destiny, own it and make it happen for you”.

