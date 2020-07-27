Column: Ila Tulye - Game and mushroom pie Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

This is the season for hunting, and you know game meat is about to become readily available. I am so excited to share one of my favourite game meat recipes with you this week.

Filling ingredients

600g cooked and shredded game (I used kudu)

Two tablespoons cow butter (I always use Tupo Nam Food (IG)

Two tablespoons oil

150g streaky bacon (smoked rashers will do too)

250g mushrooms sliced

Three bay leaves

One tablespoon dried thyme

Small piece of eelumelinyika (wild garlic)

250ml dry red wine (I used Tassenberg)

250ml chicken stock

Two tablespoons flour (I used the Bakpro vetkoek flour)

Salt and pepper to taste.

Pastry Prep

Two rolls (400g each) puff pastry

One egg yolk mixed with one tablespoon water

Prep

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease your baking pan with non-stick spray

Method

1. In a hot pan toast the mushrooms over medium heat (it intensifies the mushroom flavour).

2. Remove the mushrooms and add one tablespoon oil and butter in a pan to fry off the bacon.

3. Add the mushrooms back, along with bay leaves, eelumelinyika, thyme and shredded game. Pour the red wine and chicken stock over. Let it simmer on medium heat until the liquid has reduced. Mix the flour with two tablespoons of water, pour in the pan and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Let the filling cool down.

4. 1 You can spoon the filling into a pie dish. Roll out the pastry on a floured surface and cut it a little bigger than the surface of the pie dish. Cover the filling with the pastry and use a fork to seal the edges.

4. 2 Roll out the pastry on a floured surface and use a cookie cutter to cut the pastry into the desired shape. Spoon filling onto the middle of your pastry. Brush sides with egg mixture, place another piece of pastry on top. Gently press to seal the pies.

5. Brush the top lightly with the egg mixture and decorate with your leftover pastry. Make small cuts on top to allow steam to escape as the pie bakes.

6. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown.

ENJOY!

Do follow us across all social media platforms at Ila Tulye kitchen. Happy Eating.

2020-07-27 14:54:09 | 13 hours ago