Inaugural Spar National 10km Championships Run launched…slated for this weekend

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- The inaugural edition of the Spar National 10km Championships Run was officially launched in Windhoek yesterday. The race will take place this coming Saturday between Oshakati and Ongwediva.

Participants will grill each other between the Oshakati/Ongwediva road, and a massive turnout is expected, according to the organisers.

The 10km run, which will start at the Ongwediva Spar to the Oshakati Spar, will also serve as an opportunity for scouting fresh talent in that neck of the woods, as well as create exposure for aspiring runners at grassroots level.

“One of the reasons why we launched this race is to promote the sport at grassroots level and also to scout talents in the region,” said race organiser Bertholdt Karumendu, who added that the event is open to all Namibians.

Karumendu said they decided to take the competition to the north because for the last couple of years, the country’s most renowned athletes are mostly from the northern part of the country.

“I believe getting it out to the people in the north will lead to finding other future athletes. Look at Helalia Johannes and Beata Naigambo, they all hail from the north, so it gives you a clear indication there is plenty of such talent in that area. Though other regions have produced two or three athletes at a time, most of them are from the north,” he added.

The competition will see all runners from all corners of the country come together to fight for top honours, as big names like Johannes and others are expected to grace the road. “We are calling on the public to come in big numbers and participate in this competition. We’ll have athletes from the NDF, Namibia Correctional Services and others at the event. We are also arranging to see Helalia taking part in this event, but we are still arranging on her fees.”

There are 10 categories which will see children from the age of 10-13 years to veterans from 40-49 years partake.

2019-10-30 08:19:51 | 1 days ago