Indoor Hockey League kicks off tomorrow

The highly competitive Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League (NIHL) will officially kick off tomorrow. This season, the league will see a total of 32 men’s and 31 women’s teams contend for accolades and bragging rights in five different leagues, namely the Premier, Premier Reserve, First, Second, and a Junior Under 14 League - a new addition to the league format.

“As for the junior under 14 league, the Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) is excited to have established this format at club level for the first time in its history,” said NHU’s President, Marc Nel.

The NIHL will host the Windhoek fixtures at the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) Sports Hall, Windhoek Showgrounds, and the Wanderers (WAP) Indoor Hockey Hall, while Swakopmund will stage the coastal matches at The Dome.

“The NHU is grateful for Bank Windhoek’s sixth year in a row sponsorship towards both our Indoor and Outdoor Hockey Leagues. The support and trust which Bank Windhoek has given to Namibian hockey, is valued and we are proud to be associated with such a reputable wholly-owned Namibian financial institution,” said Nel.

In response, Bank Windhoek’s Public Relations Manager, André le Roux, said: “Bank Windhoek is also proud to be associated with NHU for the sixth continuous year. Their superior management of the sport has seen it grow to remarkable heights. The positive results of both the Indoor and Outdoor leagues are reflected in Namibia’s representation on an international level where Namibian players have excelled and made the country proud. Bank Windhoek wishes all participating teams the best during this year’s indoor season.”

The National Indoor Hockey will witness more than 200 games during the next two and half months in Windhoek and Swakopmund. “The public is encouraged to come in numbers and support their teams during this exciting Indoor Hockey League,” concluded Nel.



2020-02-06 08:23:20 | 15 hours ago