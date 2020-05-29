Industry Loop: Benefit concerts... YAWN!

Benefit concerts are such a bore. Like...wow bruh. The Global Citizen “One World: Together At Home” concert was a bore. The BET “Saving Ourselves Covid-19 benefit” concert was bottom of the barrel ok. I fell asleep 10 minutes into the MTV Base “Africa Day Benefit” concert!

Yes, I get it... let’s all come together and save the world through the power of arts and entertainment, raise funds and direct these funds to the most destitute and in the same vein strengthen our efforts towards the fight against the coronavirus. I get it. All good and well... mara does it have to be so damn tedious?

I made reference to the aforementioned benefit concerts because those are the ones I made an effort to try and watch. Try because... wuuuuug, it was a struggle to get through all that bore. What is it with these damn slow a$$ songs that 90% of these entertainers are performing? If it’s not slow-a$$ songs its some unknown song that no one cares about! Very few performed hit songs during these benefit concerts. Covid-19 and its impact on the world is already depressing AF!

The last thing I need is to sit through another depressing song that is supposed to cheer us up and convince donors to open their wallets! I lost my job because of Covid-19. I lost a relative/friend because of Covid-19. I lost my social lifestyle because of Covid-19. Cheer me up! Don’t sink me deeper into the state I find myself with your cow vomit slow a$$ songs. HELP ME #KevinHartVoice

Jirrie, if I was Tony Pupkewitz, Frans Indongo, Quinton Van Rooyen and Sven Thieme rolled up in one vetkoek, these boring benefit concerts would certainly not be the motivation behind donating a couple (times a few thousands amae) of those N$30 commemorative notes to any fund designed to fight Covid-19.

The performances are boring. The entertainers are performing tardy songs. The entertainers are performing unknown songs. In as much as a few entertainers would perform hits, the band would re-arrange these songs to such an extent that it’s unrecognisable.

Also, the agenda behind these concerts stink. The Global Citizen “One World: Together At Home” was all about America! Why call it “Global” when 99% of that concert was all about America?! America is not GLOBAL. Global is 195 countries! I understand that Global Citizen is an organisation on its own, so “Global Citizen “One World: Together At Home-American edition” would’ve made more sense. BET’s “Saving Ourselves Covid-19 benefit” did not hide the fact that it was black people this and black people that. BET, not everything is about race. Covid-19 demonstrates that in broad daylight!

The age-old MTV Base agenda of “Thrust Nigeria down our throats with a few South African spaza’s here & there” was so evident during their MTV Base “Africa Day Benefit” concert! What annoyed me during that MTV Base “Africa Day Benefit” concert is how hard they tried to get validation from black Americans and others. Idris Elba...really?!

Maybe Namibia should host its benefit concert. If that would be the case, pray to your maker that the organizers of the independence celebrations DO NOT get this tender.

I don’t want to hear anything about a benefit concert soon. They are overrated, lack inclusivity, and boring AF!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (Twitter)



2020-05-29 12:20:23 | 13 hours ago