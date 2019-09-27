Industry Loop: Disastrous artwork!

I can’t be the only one who notices all these terribly designed artwork to music shows of late? It’s as if the whole industry took a step back in quality concerning graphic designing. A step back would be a lie. My apologies. Thou shall not lie. So-called Christian nation and all. Allow me to correct myself...we took a hundred steps back with the art of graphic designing.

What is it with this atrocious trend of trying to fit every artist’ face on a poster? How do you want to fit at least 20 faces on a poster? Is that now kama how you trying to convince someone to attend your show? Like I don’t know how my favourite artist looks like, right?

I doubt putting a face to an artist who I am not familiar with, will convince me to attend your show. It’s not about how cute or handsome an artist come across, it’s about the music. The aim is to go sing my lungs dry while in attendance. If I don’t know the music of that artist, it is what it is. I won’t attend fam.

You putting the face of that artist on a poster won’t do much. Instead, how’s about you create a separate poster for each artist? Which they’ll share with their fans...people who are familiar with their work and music. Don’t cluster artists on one poster.

The poster ends up looking like a potjie of artists #DankieBlommie. Not only does it look awful, but it will end up irritating someone instead of enticing. A poster is supposed to have a few fundamentals on lock. Occasion, date, venue, fee and entertainment are key.

If you can bring these elements across as clear as the corruption in the land of the brave, you are one step away from convincing someone to attend your show. Step two is very simple, fight the temptation of adding unnecessary information. If you so badly want to convey additional information, create separate posters.

I also need to ring caution on a font. Use a clear font that one will be able to read without squinting. The moment someone starts squinting trying to read your poster, you failed. Two things...the less one needs to read the better. Also, avoid cursive font.

But you wouldn’t have to worry about all these things had you invested in a graphic designer. The seasoned and trained graphic designer understands everything I just highlighted. A seasoned and trained graphic designer would never make the mistakes I mirrored.

Mara you don’t want to pay mos. You rather opt to do everything yourself whereas a result you end up with an empty venue. All because of a terribly designed poster. Leave it to the people that have the skillset. You are not a graphic designer. Stop trying to do everything yourself.

Invest in a graphic designer. Put some respect on what they do and stop trying to undermine their work. Graphic designing is as important as your biggest expense to your show.

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind(twitter) NSK #GMTM (facebook)

2019-09-27 10:58:56 8 hours ago