Industry Loop: “Mzansibola”

I think one of the most overrated phrases in the entertainment industry is “all the way from South Africa”. We are slaves of South Africa. South Africa own our souls. We are that side chick that believes that love is about suffering. So much so that whenever we see or hear the phrase “all the way from South Africa” we jump without asking how high.

So much so that whenever we see or hear the phrase “all the way from South Africa” we open our legs without asking how wide. So much so that whenever we see or hear the phrase “all the way from South Africa” we run without asking how far.

We are suffering from a disease called, “Mzansibola”. We all suffer from “Mzansibola”. Symptoms of Mzansibola are automatically assuming its better than ours in Namibia when hit with the phrase “all the way from South Africa”.

Another symptom of Mzansibola is seeking validation from South Africa. One last devastating symptom to all but cement the fact that we are suffering from “Mzansibola” is going to South Africa every once in a while, and end up thinking that we’ve made it.

Event’s organizers figured this out. Event’s organizers know you suffer from Mzansibola. Event’s organizers will hit you with “all the way from South Africa” and you will immediately jump, open your legs and run from one end to the other to attend that show.

Event’s organizers know they don’t even have to book the best from South Africa. Any manure act will do the trick as long as they are “all the way from South Africa”.

Mzanibola seems to make inroads into our entertainment-focused newsrooms as well. Entertainment reporters would report more on South African content as opposed to Namibian content of late.

Mzanibola is on the brink of completing a 100% coverage of Namibian radio. Content on Namibian radio is more concerned about AKA, The Queen and Sundowns as opposed to Nga-I, Waka Waka Moo and Eleven Arrows.

The good news is, it CAN be cured. It’s treatable. How does one rid thyself from Mzanibola? Just take a tiny dosage of patriotism every day. One pill of patriotism when you wake up and two when you go to sleep. It’s not that complicated.



Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

