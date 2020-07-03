Industry loop - Mzansibola chronicles Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

True patriots know about Mzansibola. True patriots understand the far-reaching effects of Mzansibola. True patriots know they have to do everything in their limited power to protect themselves and their loved ones from this voracious virus! This virus is demonstrating a new and alarming dimension of late.

Mzansibola is well known for its attacks on the Namibian mind via music and TV. Because of Mzansibola, the Namibian mind automatically makes the blanket assumption that South African music is better than Namibian Music. Because of Mzansibola, the Namibian mind automatically makes the blanket assumption that South African TV content is better than Namibian TV content.

Of late, this virus that put the Namibian mind in a chokehold as early as the 90s, where the Namibian mind embraced Trompies more as their own as opposed to Matongo Family, has extended its assault to a territory very close to my heart. Mzansibola has officially extended its greasy palms to the radio.

Early indications are that the Namibian mind, because Mzansibola, now believes South African radio is better than Namibian radio. So much so that the Namibian mind is now tweeting and posting about South African radio personalities. So much so that the Namibian mind is now sharing and forwarding South African radio interviews. So much so that the Namibian mind is now actively contributing to topics and discussions from South African radio anchors. It is weird AF.

How does a Namibian seriously sit and listen to a full four hour South African radio show? Are you kidding me? Mzansibola omes. Mzansibola is there making you listen to what Minister Mkhize said about pre-existing conditions and Minister Mbalula’s fight with the taxis and whatnot. What the actual F***! Because of Mzansibola and its new assault via radio, the Namibian mind knows the South African ministerial cabinet, government institutions, and parliamentary sessions by heart! Because of Mzansibola and its new assault via radio, the Namibian mind is well in tune with localized affairs in South Africa as opposed to Namibia!

Wow, bruh.

I know this because I once asked a listener on a general knowledge segment on my lunchtime radio show on Fresh Fm... “when and what is our next holiday?”. This was a few days after we, Namibia celebrated its Independence. The listener confidently replied “Freedom day”. Freedom day?! I was a little confused at the time...like, Freedom day? Didn’t we JUST celebrate freedom via Independence day? And I continued and asked...”when is this Freedom day you speak of?”. He replied...again confidently, April 27th. It’s at that moment, that I realized...that the Namibian mind now believes that it somehow is now a fully integrated South African citizen because of Mzansibola’s assault via radio. Damn you Msanzibola.

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)



