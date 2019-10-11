Industry Loop: Sound industry...what kind? 

The sound industry is really starting to annoy me of late. If you been attending events in the last 3 months or so you’d notice that there is always a problem with sound. If it’s not power/generator issues, its microphone issues or the actual sound is poor.

The industry has never had this problem before except for a few isolated incidents. However, in the last 3 months, even the biggest sound companies in the industry would drop the ball on very big platforms. Ano what is the problem?

Is the industry struggling with high staff turnover or what? Because sound requires an unbelievable amount of skill and wisdom and training new people all the time will never be ideal simply because of the nature of the sound business.

You need to hold on to your experienced staffers, pay them what they want and cement their expertise. You can’t be arrogant about this. The job needs to get done and it needs to get done with excellence.

Sound is of such a nature that you just need your best person on the job. A person that not only has the skill but also comes with a wealth of experience. You don’t want to put a newly trained rookie on a massive project like the NAMA’s or the Spring Fiesta.

So, if holding on to the best hands in the industry is the problem, solve the damn problem. Stop being arrogant about it, pay the person what they are demanding and get the job done. At the end of the day, if your company is guilty of consistently messing up events because of poor sound, you won’t have a company to run at the end of the day. Because people will get tired of your lack of performance.

I mean how can we struggle with a simple thing like a microphone in 20 freaking 19? How? That’s why you set up days before the event. You do it days before the event so that you have enough time to test every single aspect of your sound.

How the sound industry still manages to mess up the quality of sound on the main day after having set up days before the event with endless tests is beyond me. Also, if you know you are going to provide sound for a massive event, why not make provision for enough power? Hire an extra generator for goodness sake. It will cost you, yes but at what cost to the overall industry?

This story of power tripping’s or complete disappearances of power at events is nonsense man. It’s unacceptable. Event organisers who are at the receiving end of such sound companies need to take them to task. Jirrie demand a percentage refund. Power? Seriously ouens?

The festive season is around the corner. Events galore! Honestly, I don’t want situations where kama the power is off gutese. Or the microphone is not working or terrible sound. Pay your best people what they deserve. Sort out your damn equipment. Make provision for an extra generator and stop accepting too many jobs at the same time! Sound is about quality and not bloody quantity.

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind(twitter) NSK #GMTM (facebook)

2019-10-11 09:30:58 14 hours ago