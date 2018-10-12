Industry Loop: The game is changing!

Isn’t it amazing how the wheels have turned on the old guard in the entertainment industry? Take nothing away from the OGs; they have our childhood memories embedded. We will forever be grateful for the beautiful times where we use to beg them for autographs and hang onto their every word.

Today they are the ones chasing us, the young guards for features. Today they are the ones chasing us, the young guards to team up on creative concepts. Today they are the ones chasing us, the younglings to hold on to their relevance.

I say this with a pinch of salt because there are a lot OGs who, until today, has not paid me for services rendered. You know how they take advantage of you because you are desperate to create a brand for yourself so you accept promises instead of that solid 50% deposit. The game is changing. The game has changed. Look at the artists who performed in the last five big live shows? Sixty percent of the line-up is younglings. However, why should there be this unhealthy animosity between your OG and today’s crop of superstars?

In all the other big industries, you will see a beautiful and financially benefiting relationship between OGs and younglings. Cassper Nyovest is the new age Doc Shebelaza. AKA is forever borrowing from old school tunes. Wiz Kid and Davido always give thanks to P-Square, D’Banj, etc. for opening doors for them. Snoop Dogg remains one of the wealthiest entertainers alive because younglings today still buy his music, feature him and have him in their movies. Therefore, it can be done in the Land of the Brave. I mean who wouldn’t want to see Jericho, Webster and Killa B on the forefront? However, it needs to be mutually benefiting for both parties. It needs to be financially benefiting. Wie is dom?

The days where younglings would get star struck and settle for beer for services rendered are long gone. We have an incredible pool of OGs in Namibia. We also have a good number of them living in complete destitution. This can all change if OGs swallow their pride and reach out to today’s younglings with mutually and financially benefiting initiatives. Accept that your time is verby (gone by). Accept that you will get a little less than what you are accustomed. Accept that you have no one else to blame but yourself for failing to manage the transition smoothly from being relevant to being irrelevant. Maybe we should also blame complacency. Oh well, fact is the younglings are ruling the game now. OGs will need to dig deep. Very few managed. Kanibal managed with an incredible comeback album. Nevertheless, that is Kanibal. Are you Kanibal? No, you are not. But can you do a “Kanibal”? OG’s, the challenge is on! Frankly, BRING IT ON!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)

2018-10-12 11:19:10 2 months ago